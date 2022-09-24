YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $23.58 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,192 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.5% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $466.40 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $528.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.92.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

