Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 767,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 54,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

