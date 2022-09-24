Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa stock opened at $183.96 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.23 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.94. The company has a market cap of $347.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

