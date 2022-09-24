Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.
Phillips 66 Stock Performance
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Phillips 66 Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.