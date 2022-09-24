Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.