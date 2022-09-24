HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Shares Gap Down to $18.34

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.34, but opened at $17.75. HBT Financial shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 67 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HBT Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in HBT Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HBT Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in HBT Financial by 154.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HBT Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

