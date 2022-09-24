Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 1,519 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 243.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $101.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $125.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,169 shares of company stock worth $96,762,160. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

