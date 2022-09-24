Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.05

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 11290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BRMK. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $778.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 64.74% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 142.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 352,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 71,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

