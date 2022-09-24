Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 5.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shares of Shell stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

