Transform Wealth LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day moving average is $96.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.77 and a 52-week high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

