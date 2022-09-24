Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 6690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Tuya Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $504.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.02.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 67.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tuya

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tuya by 2,428.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143,367 shares in the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 5.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

