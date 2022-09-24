Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 6690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.
Tuya Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $504.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.02.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 67.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tuya
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
