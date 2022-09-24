NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.26

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 8034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTST shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 30,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 43,749 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $8,821,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 374,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

