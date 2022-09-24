Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.36

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 2003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 702.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

