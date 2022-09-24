Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $311.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.93 and a 200 day moving average of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,125 shares of company stock valued at $108,581,151. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

