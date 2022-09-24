Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,906,000 after buying an additional 147,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $77.75 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.05.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

