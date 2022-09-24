Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $70,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $171.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

