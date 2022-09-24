Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.54.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

