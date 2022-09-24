McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VEU opened at $45.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

