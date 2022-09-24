Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $230.28 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.11 and a 200-day moving average of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

