Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 111.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 17.0% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 30.6% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.48. The company has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

