YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Generac by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

GNRC stock opened at $176.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.11 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.11.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

