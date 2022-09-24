Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $241.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.65. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,422 shares of company stock valued at $66,271,237. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

