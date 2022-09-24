YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,205 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

