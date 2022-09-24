Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 1,250 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after buying an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after buying an additional 800,148 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 94.1% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after buying an additional 714,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after buying an additional 640,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $44.34 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

