Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $113.40 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $110.78 and a 52 week high of $167.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.44.

