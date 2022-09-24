McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 226 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,020,000 after purchasing an additional 272,481 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,318,000 after purchasing an additional 47,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,934,000 after purchasing an additional 142,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 908,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,935,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $64.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.