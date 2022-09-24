McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $870,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.54 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.39 and a one year high of $131.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average of $117.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

