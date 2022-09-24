McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,945 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAY opened at $33.99 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05.

