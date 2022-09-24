Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.38.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.