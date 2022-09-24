Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,035 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of SLV opened at $17.36 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

