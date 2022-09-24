iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $224.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.70. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

