Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.09-11.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $343.80.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $259.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $256.20 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.44.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

