Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.33.

REGN opened at $697.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $626.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $642.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,740 shares of company stock worth $35,478,694 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

