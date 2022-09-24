SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $89.70

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.70 and last traded at $89.80, with a volume of 382847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.58.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 176,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 65,815 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,122,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

