Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture updated its FY23 guidance to $11.09-11.41 EPS.

Accenture Stock Down 0.9 %

ACN opened at $259.98 on Friday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $256.20 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.44.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.80.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

