Ignite Planners LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth $654,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cadence Bank by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 465,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 140,403 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,460,000.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.43 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CADE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.