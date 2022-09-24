HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,356.53.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,096.84 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,634.34 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,183.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2,097.93.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $35.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

