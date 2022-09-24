Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Holdings Lowered by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 77.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,596,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 9.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is 11.25. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 9.17 and a fifty-two week high of 19.88.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
