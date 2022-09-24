Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of C stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.