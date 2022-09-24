SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $153.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.24 and its 200-day moving average is $169.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $152.64 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

