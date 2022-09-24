Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $113.24 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.89 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.44.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

