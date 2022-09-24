HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,740 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $211.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.74. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $206.40 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

