FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 422 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.9% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.