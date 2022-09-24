HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,684 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.99.

