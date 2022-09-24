HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,370 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after buying an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after buying an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $97.74 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

