HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,053 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ITW opened at $187.73 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.40.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

