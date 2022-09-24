JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Increased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $52.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $63.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.37.

