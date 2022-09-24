HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,954 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 76,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 3,961.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Aflac by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

AFL stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

