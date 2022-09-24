iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700,196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,032,000 after acquiring an additional 505,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after acquiring an additional 618,845 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.36 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average of $98.31.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

