Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 53,598 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 42,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

