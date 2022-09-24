Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 900 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CSX were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank grew its stake in CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

